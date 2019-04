SANCTIONS : STANCHART FINED $18M

“Separately, between May 2009 and July 2013, SCB Zimbabwe processed transactions to or through the United States involving Zimbabwe-related Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) or entities owned 50 percent or more, individually or in the aggregate, by one or more Zimbabwe-related SDNs.These transactions constituted apparent violations of the Zimbabwe Sanctions Regulations (ZSR), 31 C.F.R. Part 541.SCB will remit $18,016,283 to OFAC to settle civil liability relating to the apparent violations of the ZSR,” the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice Tuesday.