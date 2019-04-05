RANGER'S STRAY BULLET SHOOTS VILLAGER DEAD





A RANGER attached to Hwange Rural District Council (HRDC)’s Community Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire) who allegedly accidentally fatally shot a villager in Jambezi has been arrested.





Thubelihle Ncube (28) of Chidobe Village 4 allegedly fired three shots at an elephant that was terrorising Chenamisa villagers in Chief Shana’s area and a stray bullet hit Ms Irene Munsaka (62).





Ms Munsaka was reportedly warming herself at a fire place at her homestead soon after taking a bath when the bullet hit her on the left hip and she died on the spot.

Ncube appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje yesterday charged with murder. He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded in custody to April 17.





Ncube is being represented by Mr Thulani Nkala of Dube, Nkala and Company. Prosecuting, Mr Bhekie Tshabalala said Ncube fired three shots using a Bruno-458 rifle.





“The accused fired three shots using a Bruno-458 rifle towards the direction where the elephant was. He shot the deceased on the left hip causing her death,” Mr Tshabalala said.





Ncube was part of rangers who were camped at Chikandakubi Primary School after they were invited by villagers complaining about elephants that were destroying their crops.





The elephant allegedly charged at the rangers and Ncube reportedly fired three shots towards it and it fled and disappeared into the bush.



