POPULAR N'ANGA TO BE BURIED TODAY

POPULAR Chipinge traditional healer Charles Makwiyana Ndunge who died on Monday after a long battle with diabetes will be buried today at his home in Makwiyana Village in Southdowns. He was aged 90.



Ndunge who has been practicing his trade – often considered a dark art because of its association with witchcraft had been the dominant force in traditional medicine since he embarked on the trade in 1948.







His clientele was famed to even include celebrities, popular politicians and business people with some travelling from as far afield as Europe, the Americas and Asia to seek his help.

He was credited with expertise to grow bank balances, treat terminal illnesses, curse enemies and change one’s fortunes in love and at work — attracting hundreds to his Makwiyana Village home daily.



At the time of his death, Ndunge owned over 30 vehicles including some of the most cherished models like Chevrolets, Bentleys, Mercs and BMWs.

Ndunge left behind a wife, 12 children and over 30 grandchildren. — Bernard Chiketo