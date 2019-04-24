PARDONED CON BREAKS INTO PRISON COMPLEX, BEATS UP GUARD





A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo who was released from prison under the Presidential amnesty last year allegedly broke into the Khami Prison Complex thrice, assaulted a prison guard and robbed four people.





Coustin Moyo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu facing two counts of unlawful entry, two of robbery and one of assault.





He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and denied the other four charges. Moyo was remanded in custody to today for defence.





The court heard that Moyo has previous convictions for which he was serving before he was released on amnesty in March last year.





Prosecuting Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on October 15 last year, Moyo broke into Mr Limgcineni Sibanda’s home at the prison complex and stole a plasma television set and money all worth $749.





After he was arrested the television set worth $300 was recovered. On December 9 the same year, Moyo allegedly robbed Ms Mphosina Sibanda while she was on her way home.





He met her in a bushy area walking towards Khami water works from Pumula suburb. Moyo grabbed her by the hand and demanded her cell phone and money.





Mr Kamudyariwa said Ms Sibanda tried to fight Moyo but he overpowered her and took her cell phone, $40 and four pairs of ladies sandals.





On December 10, Moyo met Ms Zvisinei Ndlovu who was walking in a bushy area from Pumula South to Khami water works.





The prosecutor said Moyo picked up a stone and threatened to kill Ms Ndlovu. He demanded her handbag, a cell phone and a satchel.





“Moyo after taking Ms Ndlovu’s bags, ordered her to run and never look back,” said Mr Kamudyariwa.





He took property worth $135 and $100’s worth was recovered. On the same day, Moyo hit Mr Ngqondo Moyo with a brick on the head at Khami Prison Complex.





Ngqondo’s wife who had seen Moyo hit her husband filed a police report. On the same day Moyo was arrested, Sibanda’s plasma television was recovered.



