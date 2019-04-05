PANICKY ZANU PF BLOCKS CHAMISA FROM MUGABE





After making stunning revelations that he was going to meet former president Robert Mugabe at his Blue Roof mansion, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said Zanu PF has increased security at the former president’s house in a bid to block the meeting.





Addressing the party’s provincial structures in Masvingo recently, Chamisa claimed that Mugabe promised to give him damning files on all the Zanu PF top brass hence the reason why they went into panic mode over the proposed meeting.





“I wanted to cause panic within Zanu PF and said I wanted to meet Mugabe. Everyone in Zanu PF went into panic mode and they were sweating all over.





“I heard Mugabe has damaging files on all Zanu PF chefs and he told me to come get them so they want to prevent me from seeing him. This has become a contentious issue within Zanu PF and we hear they are increasing security at the Blue Roof mansion to make sure that I do not get in. Every day they add soldiers,” said Chamisa.





The youthful opposition leader said he is yet to meet Mugabe and is still playing politics but he will eventually visit him.





“I haven’t met Mugabe since he was removed from power to ask him how retirement is going. Mugabe thought that the country would come to a standstill when he is not in power but that is not the case. I am still playing politics but will eventually have a meeting with Mugabe,” said Chamisa.





The proposed meeting with Mugabe has since divided opinion with many questioning the logic behind meeting someone who terrorised opposition members and ruined the country.

No comment could be obtained from Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo as his mobile went straight to voice mail. Tell Zimbabwe







