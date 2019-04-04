OUTRAGE AS WORKER SLAPS TODDLER

Not suitable for sensitive viewers

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi is on the hunt for a crèche employee after she was seen in a video repeatedly slapping a toddler, allegedly for vomiting. Unconfirmed reports said the creche was in Carletonville.





In the video, a woman can be seen slapping the child while asking her why she vomited. She also forces the child to clean up the vomit as she continues with the slapping.





Lesufi said: “Disgusting! I couldn’t even finish watching it! Team @Steve_Mabona @EducationGP let’s hunt this creche! I am [on] standby to pounce, just get details.”



