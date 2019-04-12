NURSE RAPES TWO PATIENTS IN SA

The rape case against a Mpuma langa male nurse accused of sexual abusing two patients have been postponed to July for DNA results.

The accused, (Raymond Mhango), 33, was arrested last year after allegedly inserting his penis to a patient while he was on bail for crime committed in 2016.

According spokeswoman of the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa the accused allegedly raped a patient while working at Themba hospital in 2016 and was released on bail.





“While working at White River clinic and on bail he allegedly raped another patient in 2018 and was arrested. His bail was denied until he appealed and was granted by the high court,” said Nyuswa.

"According to the victims the accused would insert his penis saying he was checking if the medication hes giving them is working," said Nyswa.

He was not asked to plead on two counts of rape when he appeared in the Nelspruit magistrates court.

The case was postponed to July 5 to have DNA tests results back. sowetan