NOMINATIONS : NO CHALLENGE FOR CHAMISA

MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has been nominated to remain in his current position by one province, which has left Nelson Chamisa without a challenger for the party presidency two weeks before the close of nomination.

Eleven more provinces, nine local and two foreign, are yet to present their nominations as violence and allegations of manipulation continue to rock the opposition party’s nomination processes.

Mwonzora, whose name was missing on the nomination paper by the United States branch, bounced back after Matabeleland South nominated him to his present position.

Both the US and Matabeleland South branches have nominated Chamisa for the top post. Tendai Biti, who was surprisingly excluded on the US nomination list, has come back in the fold after being nominated for the deputy presidency alongside Morgen Komichi and Welshman Ncube.

In Matabeleland South, sources told NewsDay that Mwonzora and deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende were both nominated for the secretary-general’s post, but the incumbent came up tops, polling in excess of 500 votes against Hwende’s less than 10.

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya was nominated as Mwonzora’s deputy, while MDC chair Thabitha Khumalo was nominated for the chairperson of the party and deputised by youth leader Happymore Chidziva.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed the nominations and admitted Chamisa remained without a challenger for now.

“Yes, it is true, that is the Matabeleland South list. What that means is that a single nomination means one is now on the voters’ roll at congress. If someone is nominated for two positions, they have to accept only one. We are now in Matabeleland North and all is moving on well,” he said.

“We are happy with the congress so far, we are now at the stage of provincial congresses and we have done the USA and Matabeleland South.” Newsday