NO VIOLENCE ANYWHERE : CHIBAYA





The Organising department runs the congress in strict compliance to the MDC constitution and the template adopted by the party.





Once a province meets the quorum, the congress must and will continue until it is finished. To date, the Organising department has run 1950 ward congresses, 210 district Congresses and 7 provincial Congresses.





Due to the discipline of our party cadres, there not been an outbreak of violence anywhere. The isolated incidences in two district congresses have been dealt with.





We have an immediate appeals structure in our constitution to deal with any complains that may arise during the process. As such complaints after the process have to be in writing and will be dealt with according to our constitution.





We are pleased to announce that, we have received none such complains about the ongoing provincial congresses and therefore commend the spirit of peace and camaraderie and urge our members to remain calm as we wind up this defining moment.





Amos Chibaya