NO CHAMISA CHETE CHETE IN MDC : MWONZORA

"As the secretary-general, I strongly believe in a united, democratic, tolerant, and — above all — a disciplined party. "To this end, there must be robust, nonviolent contestation in which people must shake hands afterwards and allow the party to move forward with renewed impetus. "Therefore, we look forward to a credible electoral process leading to congress. The on-going congress electoral process must not be reduced into a charade of candidate imposition as this will render the whole intention of rejuvenating the MDC useless. "The will of the people at grassroots must be respected," Mwonzora said.