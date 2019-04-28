N'ANGA THUMPED FOR ELOPING WITH VILLAGER'S WIFE

SELF-proclaimed traditional healer was heavily assaulted after allegedly eloping with another villager’s wife, who had consulted him over a planned abortion.

This came to light during the appearance of Nicholas Moyokudu before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing charges of assault.

He was remanded out of custody to May 8 after he requested to seek the services of a lawyer.

Moyokudu had pleaded not guilty to the charges arguing that he assaulted Enoch Mabure (55), a self-proclaimed traditional healer after he eloped with his wife.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on November 21 last year, Moyokudu’s wife went to Mabure ‘s homestead seeking his services since she was not feeling well.

Mabure told the woman that he could not help her in the absence of her husband, but she did not return home.

The following day Mabure went to Moyokudu’s homestead armed with a sjambok where he demanded to see the woman. However, Moyokudu disarmed Mabure and went on to assault him. Standard