MUTASA : I NEVER LEFT ZANU PF





Former Zanu PF Politburo member Didymus Mutasa and Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri have been formally welcomed back to the ruling party, with the former declaring that he never left Zanu PF.





When Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu made an announcement of the two’s return to the revolutionary party last week, many might have taken it as mere talk.

One week later, this Tuesday (today) was the day and the stage was the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, where the two cadres were formally welcomed back to the revolutionary party they had in the past served with passion.





“I never left Zanu PF,” roared Cde Mutasa, adding that he was only a victim of a purge masterminded by former president Robert Mugabe who wanted his wife to succeed him.

“It is the former president and his wife who pushed us out because he wanted to elevate his wife to become president. Let him hear now that I have rejoined Zanu PF,” said Cde Mutasa, who is one of the few surviving Zanu PF founders.





Retired Brigadier General Mutinhiri, who is one of the few surviving ZIPRA commanders, expressed joy for being readmitted after his colleagues forgave him for his mistake.

If you make a mistake and repent and your colleagues welcome you back, it is time to rejoice, he said.





The two’s return to Zanu PF comes in the wake of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for unity and re-admission of all members purged during the Mugabe era.





The President of our party wants everybody in Zanu PF and he has called for all the former members who broke away for whatever reason to come back into the fold of the party and be part of our new dispensation,; said Dr Mpofu, during the welcoming ceremony.

We have others who have approached us recently indicating their willingness to come, and my mandate is to ensure that whoever wants to come back is readmitted, Dr Mpofu added.





Cde Mutasa and Retired Brigadier General Mutinhiri left the ruling party in 2014 and 2017 respectively and after their readmission today, Cde Mutasa has been assigned to serve at the Herbert Chitepo Ideological School.



