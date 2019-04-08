MUSEVENI TO OPEN ZITF





UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni will officially open this year’s 60th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) here on April 26.





The trade fair, being held under the theme, “Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment,” runs from April 23 to 27.





Speaking by telephone from Harare yesterday, ZITF company board chairperson Ms Ruth Ncube said: “I confirm that the President of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, will officially open this year’s ZITF on Friday, 26 April.”





She said Germany and Belarus have confirmed their participation at this year’s trade fair, increasing the number of foreign nations to 14 so far.





Addressing a Press conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre last week, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu indicated that over 90 percent of the available exhibition space at this year’s ZITF had been taken up.





Countries that have already confirmed participation include Botswana, Ethiopia, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Zambia.





The United States of America is returning to ZITF after a three-year absence, a development which Minister Ndlovu is on record as saying is an indicator of Washington’s commitment to re-engage with Zimbabwe.





Under the new political order led by President Mnangagwa, the country has been on a re-engagement drive with the international community with a view to attracting the much-needed foreign direct investment from across the globe.





Some of the major highlights of this year’s trade fair include the ZITF International Business Conference to be held on the 24th of April, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI)/ ZITF original equipment manufacturers forum on April 25, while public days will be April 26 and 27.





“For the first time in history of the trade fair, all the available exhibitor space has been sold out and we have made special arrangements to accommodate more exhibitors. We are still accepting bookings,” said Mrs Ncube.





As of last week, there were 16 direct international exhibitors who had booked space at this year’s trade showcase compared to 17 that had booked during the comparable period last year.



