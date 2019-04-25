MUSEVENI JETS IN

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the visit by Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has accorded the two countries an opportunity to reaffirm fraternal bonds as well as re-ignite the pan African spirit ingrained in the foundation of the both Zimbabwe and Uganda.





President Mnangagwa made the remarks at a state banquet held in honour of the visiting Ugandan counterpart at State House this evening.





Mr Museveni is in the country and will be the guest of honour at this year’s edition of the annual premier showcase, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).





President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa hosted a banquet at State House this evening, and upon arrival the two leaders held a brief meeting before joining invited guests for the dinner.





In his welcome remarks, President Mnangagwa talked about the vision he has for the country.





“We must remain vigilant in protecting our hard won independence and economically empower the people especially the youth and women,” he said.





President Mnangagwa commended his counterpart for his insightful paper titled “11 bottlenecks facing Africa” which focuses on the continent’s economic emancipation.

President Museveni chronicled how Africans spread from the Great Lakes to Southern Africa saying the linguistic evidence of African languages is a clear demonstration of the oneness of the African people.





“Africa must now shift focus to economic emancipation by promoting market integration as an integral African industrialisation policy to eradicate poverty and create employment,” said President Museveni.



