skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 30 April 2019
MLISWA TRASHES MINISTER'S OVERTHROW CLAIMS
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MY HUSBAND FATHERED FIVE CHILDREN WITH MY DAUGHTER
A mother broke down as she recalled the pain she felt when she learned that her husband of 29 years had fathered her daughter's five c...
PETROL PRICE TO GO UP
CAUGHT AND SHAMED
A SUSPECTED shoplifter shocked employees at Pick and Pay supermarket in Mutare today after she was caught with meat and an assortment of...
JONATHAN MOYO RELEASES FAILED GNU TALKS DOCUMENT
BASHED FOR REFUSING SEX
A Ruwa man reportedly bashed his ex-wife after she denied him sex on a visit to see children. Simbarashe Gumbanjera is reported to hav...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment