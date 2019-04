MIXED VIEWS TO CHAMISA, MWONZORA SECRET PACT

"He is demonstrating political maturity by not seeking vindictiveness and total destruction of his party adversaries post- congress. He is rising above the misguided elements in his party who saw the death of Mudzuri and Mwonzora's careers post congress. He is being a leader. "Democracy is not only about contested polls but it can also be negotiated freely and fairly and win-win outcomes realised. He is doing right. This is what Morgan Tsvangirai would have done," said Saungweme.