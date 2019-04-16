skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 16 April 2019
MEDICAL AID RATES GO UP
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TEACHER MARRIES VILLAGE HERDBOY
A VILLAGE love story has caused a stir in Mashonaland Central’s Mupfure Village after a local teacher married a herd boy in the area. Th...
THE RESURRECTION AND DEATH OF ELLIOT MOYO : THE DETAILS
Elliot on hospital bed While he got the world in hysteria and shock for the past weeks for being resurrected and dying again, all that...
FOREX SCAM : BANK WORKERS GO ON THE RUN
THREE Nedbank Zimbabwe employees have appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing allegations of defrauding the bank of more than US$80 000...
HIGH TIME I TAKE OFF TSVANGIRAI JACKET : CHAMISA
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday afternoon caused a stir at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera after he unexpectedly appeared at the venue wh...
DEBT-RIDDEN ZAHARA TO LOSE MANSION, CAR
Umthwalo hit-maker Zahara is collapsing under the heavy load of debts she is carrying on her shoulders. Sunday World can exclusively r...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment