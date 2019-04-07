MDC MP BASHES DEPUTY





MDC-Alliance Mpopoma-Pelandaba Member of Parliament Honourable Charles Moyo has appeared in court facing charges of assault.





Hon Moyo is accused of assaulting the party’s deputy chairperson of the gender representation structure — Miss Tsitsi Mutereki. Moyo initially appeared in court yesterday and was remanded out of court on his own cognisance to 15 April this year.





It is the State’s case that on 3 April this year that Moyo, during a party meeting held at the party headquarters in Bulawayo, assaulted Mutereki.





It was stated that Moyo assaulted Miss Mutereki for defying an order for the youth wing not to interfere with an election process for Ward 10, Entumbane–Emakhandeni.





It was further stated that Moyo together with Clr Mlandu Ncube of Ward 1 hijacked the election process, leading to the youth revolting against the decision for the pair to influence or impose a candidate they did not want.





It was during the meeting that Miss Mutereki, after realising the intension of the pair that she left the boardroom, where the election process was being held. As she made her way to the exit she was restricted from leaving by Hon Moyo, resulting in a scuffle.





It was during the scuffle that Hon Moyo is alleged to have pushed Miss Mutereki and then slapped her on the face.



