MANGUDYA FUMES OVER PRICE HIKES





The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya yesterday slammed businesses for wantonly raising prices of basic commodities based on the movement of the exchange rate, saying it was not a significant factor to determine the value of a product.





Dr Mangudya said businesses were exaggerating the effect of exchange rate in determining prices of goods and services.





He said this while giving oral evidence before a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information Communication Technology and Courier Services chaired by Kuwadzana East legislator, Mr Charlton Hwende (MDC-Alliance.)





“Let me remove the myth about exchange rate. Not all the cost of production come from foreign currency. Sometimes in a product, maybe the import component is 10 percent, or 15 or 20 percent. You cannot use an exchange rate for determining the price of a product everyday.





“You do not need to track the exchange rate on a daily basis. If your cost of production is 20 percent foreign currency, I think it would be wrong to use exchange rate as a price determining factor, which I see in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Mangudya.





He said several other countries’ exchange rate would constantly move, but prices would remain static.





“In South Africa, you hear that everyday, the Rand has moved from 12 to 13, 14 or whatever to the US dollar, but they do not change the price because of movement of exchange rate. If you go to Zambia, the Kwacha moves from 9, 10, they do not change the price. We do not necessarily want this tracking mechanism.





“I think it is a disease that needs to be removed in this country. Yes, we know that Zimbabwe depends on foreign currency, but let us not overemphasise that dependency,” said Dr Mangudya.





He said production of beer had between 15 to 20 percent import content, and it would not make sense for the firm to increase price with that percentage should exchange rate move.