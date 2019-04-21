MAN STABS EX WIFE, KILLS SELF





A MAN from Fort Rixon in Insiza District of Matabeleland South allegedly killed his estranged wife by stabbing her 10 times with a homemade knife before hanging himself in his fields.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said June Sibanda (45) of Gwananyanga area waylaid Sikhangezile Khumalo (40) also from the same area, on Tuesday, as she was on her way from fetching firewood in the company of her two cousin sisters and ordered her to go back with him to his home.





Khumalo refused and Sibanda drew a homemade knife and stabbed her on several parts of her body 10 times before fleeing the scene.





Chief Insp Ndebele said Sibanda was found hanging from a tree in his fields the following day in a suspected suicide case.





“I can confirm that we recorded a murder and suicide case which occurred in Fort Rixon on Tuesday at around 3pm. On the same day at around 2pm Sikhangezile Khumalo left her home to fetch firewood together with her two cousin sisters aged 16 and 17.





“At around 3pm they carried their bundles of firewood and proceeded home. Along the way June Sibanda emerged from the bushes and grabbed Khumalo who was walking at the back and told her that he was taking her back to his house. Khumalo refused and Sibanda drew a homemade knife and stabbed her once on the left wrist, three times on the left hand, twice on the right armpit, once on the stomach and three times on the back,” he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele said Khumalo managed to escape and fled a distance of about 15 metres before collapsing on the ground and died on the spot.





He said Sibanda fled from the scene while Khumalo’s cousins hurried home and reported the matter to the now deceased’s father, Mr Richard Mloyi.





Chief Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.





He said Mr Mloyi teamed up with some villagers to search for Sibanda but they failed to locate him.





“On Wednesday Sibanda was found hanging from a tree in his fields in a suspected suicide case,” he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public to desist from resorting to violence as a way of resolving disputes.





He also warned people against carrying dangerous weapons in public places. A source close to the investigations who preferred anonymity said Sibanda and Khumalo were staying together up until the now deceased returned to her parents’ homestead as she was having regular fights with her husband.



