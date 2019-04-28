MAN KIDNAPPED : RAPED BY A WOMAN





Three men reportedly kidnapped a male adult in Mutare Central Business District and drove him along Mutare-Chimanimani road where they forced him to be intimate with a woman before harvesting his semen.





It is suspected the semen could have been wanted for ritual purposes. It is understood that the men, who were using an unregistered Toyota Wish vehicle, first drugged the victim who is said to be a soldier stationed at 3.1 Infantry Battalion Gimboki.





Manicaland police spokesperson assistant inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident adding that; “We have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.”





It is alleged that the victim had returned, in the evening, to Mutare from Rusape and was looking for transport to Dangamvura.





An unregistered black Toyota Wish pulled over and its driver offered him transport. Upon entering the car, he victim noticed that there were two other men on board.





Reports show that the driver passed a road turning to Dangamvura and continued driving in the direction to Chimanimani.





Upon asking why they had skipped the turn, one of the male passengers drew a pistol and ordered the victim to comply with their demands.





The vehicle was driven for about 10 kilometres before making a turn into a dirt road. The suspects then assaulted the victim, removed a plaster which was on his wrist before drugging him.





At that point, a woman driving a Toyota Fortuner arrived at the scene.





The victim was them bundled into the back seat of the Toyota Fortuner where the woman became intimate with him.





After the act, the suspects collected the victims’ semen and drove away. The man managed to regain consciousness in the early hours of the following day and managed to walk to the Mutare-Chimanimani highway where he later got assistance.



