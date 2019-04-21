MAN FINDS WIFE WITH LOVER, STABS RIVAL





A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested for stabbing his wife’s lover following a tip off from a friend that she was cheating on him.





Brighton Ngwenya of Mpopoma suburb stabbed Mr Talent Sibanda twice on the stomach and once on the left arm after he found him with his wife Ms Felistus Mpofu.





His wife lied to him that she was going to Filabusi for some days, only for him to find her at her lover’s house in Pumula suburb.





Ngwenya appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu facing a charge of attempted murder. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to April 25 for judgement.





He said he was angered that his wife lied to him saying she was going to Filabusi while in fact she was in Bulawayo with her lover.





“A few days later, a friend came to me and told me that my wife had not gone to Filabusi instead she was in Pumula with her boyfriend. I never intended to stab Mr Sibanda but when he tried to restrain me from hitting Ms Mpofu l lost my temper and drew a knife,” he said.





The prosecutor, Mr Kenneth Shava said on March 18 Ngwenya went to Mr Sibanda’s house after his friend had told him that his wife was there.





“On arrival Ngwenya got into the house and found the two seated in the sitting room. He dragged his wife outside and beat her up. When Mr Sibanda heard Ms Mpofu screaming he went outside to see what was happening and found Ngwenya hitting her,” he said.





The court heard that when Mr Sibanda tried to come to the woman’s defence, Ngwenya took out a knife and stabbed him twice on the stomach and once on the left arm.



