MAN BONKS HOOKER : MANHOOD VANISHES

In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old Mazowe married man mysteriously “lost” his manhood after failing to pay a commercial sex worker RTG$5 last week.

Kudzi Muteragombe (35) of Good Hope Farm allegedly had sex with the woman only identified as Chiedza at Tsungubvi beerhall, but failed to pay after the act.

A misunderstanding arose and after a few minutes Muteragomba experienced severe pain on his manhood before it “disappeared”.

He eventually asked a female friend, Angel Mabhekani (37), to accompany him to Glendale Police Station to file a police report.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati would neither confirm nor deny the case.

As police, we do not deal with such matters, but we heard some police officers examined him and it appeared as if his manhood was missing before they advised him to seek medical attention,” Masikati said.

A witness, Angela Dembo, said the sex worker who was new in Glendale fled the area after news about the incident started filtering in. Standard