MAIDS STEAL R15 000, $300 FROM EMPLOYER





TWO maids have been arrested for allegedly stealing about 15 000 rand, US$300 and RTGS$150 from their employer at her home in Bulawayo.





Loveness Moyo (33) and Rosemary Marumbwa (38) were employed by Ms Princess Ncube of Luveve suburb and are alleged to have stolen the money last year in December.





The duo appeared before Western Commonage Ms Tancy Dube and pleaded not guilty to a theft charge.

They were remanded in custody to April 29 for continuation of trial. Moyo told the court that when the money was stolen she was not in the house while Marumbwa said she suspects that Ms Ncube’s child stole the money.





The prosecutor, Mrs Thembeni Mpofu said on December 21 last year at around 3.30PM, Ms Ncube’s husband discovered that there was some missing money in their bedroom.





“He informed his wife about the matter and she suspected her maids as she left them in the house doing their everyday chores,” she said.





In her testimony, Ms Ncube said when she asked her maids about the money, they did not give her satisfactory answers.





“Moyo told me that when she got home she found some clothes on the floor and all the doors in the house were wide open. She added that she did not know there was so much money in the house.



