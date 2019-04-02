MADAM BOSS, MAI TITI KISS AND MAKE UP





MADAM Boss and Mai Titi have buried the hatchet. The two socialites will work together as medics in the same team after an acrimonious fall out some time last year.





Both will be fighting in the Sungura Musicians corner when the former meet Dancehall Musicians in a football battle and music battle to be held on this coming Saturday at Dzivaresekwa Stadium.





Dubbed “Fill Up DZ Stadium –Bhora Nemagitare”, the show will see sungura musicians battling for honours with dancehall musicians.





After the match fans will be treated to music by 60 musicians who will entertain fans. Patson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotions said the two women would be working together to ensure Sungura Musicians get treated during the match.





“The two are Sungura Musicians’ medics. How wonderful is it to see the two uniting for a cause?