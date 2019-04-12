skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 12 April 2019
LOCAL CURRENCY IN 12 MONTHS : NCUBE
Friday, April 12, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
FOREX SCAM HITS NEDBANK : 28 ARRESTED
A massive scandal has rocked Nedbank Zimbabwe — a local unit of one of South Africa’s largest financial services groups — after 28 employe...
MUTASA, MUJURU RETURN TO ZANU PF
Former Zanu-PF senior members are trooping back to the ruling party following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for a unified party. ...
TEACHER MARRIES VILLAGE HERDBOY
A VILLAGE love story has caused a stir in Mashonaland Central’s Mupfure Village after a local teacher married a herd boy in the area. Th...
ITS A SHAM : FAMILY SNUBS TUKU MEMORIAL
DIVISIONS continued to rock the family of the late national hero, Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, as several family members, including daughter...
FOREX SCAM : BANK WORKERS GO ON THE RUN
THREE Nedbank Zimbabwe employees have appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing allegations of defrauding the bank of more than US$80 000...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment