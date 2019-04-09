KWEKWE INMATE ESCAPES

A 31-year-old Kwekwe prisoner was slapped with another 12 months jail term after he tried to escape during a clean-up campaign.

Brian Rungu, who is an inmate at Kwekwe prisons, appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing one count of escaping from lawful custody.

Rungu pleaded guilty to the charge and he was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

In passing sentence Mr Rushambwa said “You have proved you still need prison services to correct your rogue behavior. More years in prison will definitely suit the kind of mindset you have and therefore you still need to be properly disciplined. I hereby sentence you to another 12 months in prison.”

It was the State case that on March 1 around 1pm Rungu and other 19 inmates were at the Zimbabwe Republic police dump site conducting a clean-up campaign just outside the prison complex.

The prosecutor Mr Freddy Ndoro said Rungu took advantage of being outside the prison, and ran away. Herald