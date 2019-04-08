JANUARY VIOLENCE : BYO LEADS IN CONVICTIONS





A total of six convicted persons were sentenced to six years imprisonment each, while 40 were slapped with a five year jail term each, 29 were sentenced to four years each and 48 were given a three-year jail term each, followed by 65 who were give a two year jail sentence each.





A total of 92 were slapped with one year jail term each, 35 were sentenced to six months imprisonment each, four got five months each and 30 were slapped with three months’ imprisonment each.





Six of them were sentenced to strokes of the cane, which ranged from two to five each while 12 others got suspended sentences.





The police indicated that 200 people from all provinces who were convicted were instructed to pay fines. The violent demonstrations left 78 police officers injured in the line of duty while one was killed.



