I WILL NOT DUMP MWONZORA : CHAMISA

Chamisa’s statements are likely to give reprieve to Mwonzora and Mudzuri, who have won a single nomination each for the secretary-general and vice-president respectively, after they initially challenged for the party presidency, but got no nomination. Both Mudzuri and Mwonzora still have a chance to contest and win in their respective posts, courtesy of those single nominations although the door to challenge Chamisa has all but been effectively closed.