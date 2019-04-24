I THOUGHT IT WAS MY WIFE : BLIND MAN SODOMISES BOY





A married visually-impaired man from Mucheke recently appeared before Masvingo magistrate Dambudzo Malunga for sodomising a 16-year-old boy and was given a 13-year jail sentence for the crime.





Edson Chivi (41) told the court that he sodomised the boy by mistake thinking that the boy was his wife.





“I am guilty. I did it by mistake thinking that the boy was my wife. I fondled the legs and thought it was my wife who had changed side. The boy did not resist or complain and he did not even cry,” Chivi pleaded.





Two of his 13-year jail sentence were suspended on condition he did not commit a similar

offence over the next five years.





It was the State’s case that on February 10 at around 22:00hrs, the accused person was sleeping with his wife Elisina Ndou, who is also blind, in their shack at Mucheke bus terminus.





The accused invited the complainant to come and sleep in the same shack and they both agreed.





While the complaint slept, Chivi sodomised him without his consent and this happened in the full view of another juvenile who tried in vain to wake him up.





The court heard that the complainant only woke up after the accused had finished.