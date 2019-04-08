I THOUGHT IT WAS LEGALISED : CHIMANIMANI DRUG PEDDLER





A-27-year-old Chimanimani man left the gallery at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court in stitches after he told magistrate Nyasha Kuture on Saturday that he cultivated dagga after a friend told him that the drug had been legalised.





Farai Musiyazviriyo (27) from Maonzani village under Chief Mutambara pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.





“My Lord, I was cultivating dagga because there was a friend who told me that it has been legalised,” he told the court.





The court heard that on April 5, 2019, police detectives in Chimanimani got a tip-off that Musiyazviriyo was cultivating dagga at his family home.



