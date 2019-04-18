HWENDE SEEKS DISCHARGE

Kuwadzana East legislator Chalton Hwende (MDC Alliance) on Tuesday put the State on notice as he seeks to apply for refusal of further remand if he is not furnished with a trial date on the next remand hearing.





Hwende, who was represented by Harrison Nkomo, told magistrate Barbara Mateko that he would apply for refusal of further remand after the State sought for a postponement of the matter, saying Hwende’s docket was with the Prosecutor-General.





Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa said the docket was brought to court on Thursday last week and was then referred to the PG’s Office for management.





But Nkomo told the court that if they failed to be furnished with a trial date, they would apply for refusal of remand.





Mateko postponed the matter to May 7. Allegations are that since December last year, Hwende posted on his Twitter handle messages that were bound to incite people to revolt against the government.





The prosecution says Hwende’s actions were meant to overthrow a constitutionally-elected government.





It is alleged that Hwende’s Twitter posts incited the public to engage in mass protests characterised by violence and hooliganism.





The State says as a result, there was nationwide public violence committed by protesters which left members of the police and public injured, with some even losing their lives in January this year.





Several police stations were attacked and vehicles either damaged or burnt. Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe National Road Administration board chairperson Albert Mugabe will stand trial on May 14 for criminal abuse of office.





Former Mines ministry secretary Francis Gudyanga was also given May 15 as his trial date for criminal abuse of office.





Also, former National Social and Security Authority chief executive officer Elizabeth Chitiga appeared before magistrate Hosea Mujaya for trial, but her case was postponed after the prosecutor, Veneranda Munyoro, failed to turn up at court.





The matter was postponed to May 15 for trial. Suspended Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe boss David Chawota and Angeline Karonga, who are accused of criminal abuse of office, had their case remanded to May 28 for a possible trial date.

