HARARE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK : COUNCIL

The quality of raw water in Lake Chivero and Manyame has undoubtedly deteriorated over the years owing to various factors which include pollution, disposal of raw sewage and untreated industrial waste into our water bodies. Council is seeking funding to rehabilitate waste water plants to increase treatment capacity and reduce environmental pollution.



We are still waiting for the remainder of the $72 million from the $144 million Chinese loan which was supposed to address those issues. Harare Residents should be rest assured that with the chemicals we are using our water is safe for human consumption and meets WHO standards .





Our compliance level stands at 96 percent. Our water also complies with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe guidelines and standards. We are working with Ministries of Water and Local Government for the Harare water supply augmentation, a plan which encompasses the construction of Kunzvi and Musami Dams.