GOVT SETS NEW MAIZE, WHEAT PRODUCER PRICES

Minister Mutsvangwa continued: “Cabinet received a preliminary cereal sufficiency report for 2018/2019 agricultural season from the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement. The report showed that cereal production in 2018-2019 is projected at 714 598 tonnes of cereal grains. This excludes what we have in the Strategic Grain Reserve at GMB. Government is taking steps to ensure that the national food security is guaranteed.