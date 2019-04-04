GINIMBI GETS PASSPORT BACK

FLAMBOYANT socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure has successfully applied for the temporary release of his passport and relaxation of his reporting conditions.



Ginimbi, as he is popularly known, stands accused of prejudicing the government of $3,5 million through tax evasion.





Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko granted Kadungure his passport to enable him to travel to India on a business trip before ordering him to return it to the clerk of court on May 11.



On January 24, Ginimbi had approached the court seeking temporary release of his passport to enable him to travel to South Africa and Dubai for scheduled business meetings.

However, the socialite was denied the passport after the court ruled that he might flee the court’s jurisdiction.



Prosecutor Michael Reza had opposed the application saying on the next remand date, the State is likely to give Ginimbi a trial date and if given his passport, he will abscond.



The State alleges that between February 2009 and May 2016, Kadungure allegedly made misrepresentations to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that his company Pioneer Gases made total sales of $2 777 678,13 although the total was $9 092 951,51.









It was alleged that Kadungure made the misrepresentation to avoid paying tax and Zimra was prejudiced $417 940, 58.



The offence came to light when Zimra investigated operations of Pioneer Gases and a lifestyle audit of Kadungure. Daily News