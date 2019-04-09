GAME RANGERS KILL POACHER, DUMP BODY IN A DAM





TWO Gwanda-based game rangers have been arrested while their accomplice is at large after they reportedly beat a poacher to death and dumped his body in a dam in West Nicholson.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the body of Peter Mpofu (56) of Mwenezi was found floating in Boulder Creek Dam on Saturday by a villager who was looking for stray cattle.





He said Sunday Moyo (47) of Mwenezi and Phumulani Sibanda (35) of Filabusi who are both game scouts at Drummond Ranch in West Nicholson were in police custody while Chrispen Ndlovu (41) of Filabusi was still at large.



