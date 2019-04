FIRM SEALS BOREHOLES : VILLAGERS STRANDED

“We have a mining company that wound up its operations in Mutoko district. They had sunk boreholes in the area, but when they left, they sealed all the boreholes that were benefiting villagers. We tried to engage them to renovate villagers’ houses that cracked during the time they were operating as a result of blasting as well as repairing bridges, but (it was) in vain. We kindly ask the authorities to assist on these matters,” he said.