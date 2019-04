EXPLAIN WEALTH OR LOSE IT : JUDGE ORDERS ZIMRA COUPLE

THE High Court has given a Harare couple employed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) 30 days to explain the source of their wealth, failing which their properties valued at $762 000 will be forfeited to the State.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Asset Forfeiture Unit filed an urgent chamber application against Tapfumaneyi Zunguza and his wife Cathrine Laji in March and Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted the order on April 16.

Circumstances into the matter are that the pair are employed by Zimra as revenue supervisor and revenue officer, respectively.

According to the application, sometime in 2009, the couple acquired residential stands number 3807 and 3808 in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.