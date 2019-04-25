EXPLAIN WEALTH OR LOSE IT : JUDGE ORDERS ZIMRA COUPLE





THE High Court has given a Harare couple employed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) 30 days to explain the source of their wealth, failing which their properties valued at $762 000 will be forfeited to the State.





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Asset Forfeiture Unit filed an urgent chamber application against Tapfumaneyi Zunguza and his wife Cathrine Laji in March and Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted the order on April 16.





Circumstances into the matter are that the pair are employed by Zimra as revenue supervisor and revenue officer, respectively. According to the application, sometime in 2009, the couple acquired residential stands number 3807 and 3808 in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.





During the same year, they bought another stand in Helensvale measuring 2 200 and construction commenced in 2011 and was completed in 2013.





The NPA further alleged that the couple bought a Mazda BT50 twin cab for $40 000, but as per requirement with their employer, they were supposed to declare the assets from time to time.





According to NPA, during the time which the couple acquired the property, their lawful income amounted to $60 053,13 collectively.





“The respondents be and are, hereby, required to give a statement to the head of CID Commercial Crimes Division’s Asset Forfeiture Unit at Morris Depot in Harare within 30 days from the date of service of this order,” the judgment read.





“An explanation by the respondents as to where and from whom they obtained the money/value to buy and develop the above-mentioned movable and immovable property. Production of all relevant documents/records related to movement of the said money/value used to acquire the said property,” the High Court added.



