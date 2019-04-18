ELLIOT MOYO : SA COPS DEMAND PROOF OF DEATH

The South African Police have not called off their search for Elliot Brighton Moyo because they still need proof of death.

Elliot Moyo, who is also known as Thabiso Mlanje died and was buried in Zimbabwe. However, despite his alleged second death, the SAPS have confirmed they would not drop their investigation against him.

The Sowetan reported it was believed Moyo fled to Zimbabwe after the 'resurrection miracle' in February. Cops have since revealed they need proof that he is in fact dead for real this time before they drop the charges and if no proof of death can be provided, they would continue their search for him.

"We don’t have any evidence that he is indeed dead. We can’t make any conclusions until we have certainty about his death,” Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo.

Moyo was pushed into the spotlight after a video emerged which appeared to show Pastor Alph Lukau raising him from the dead.

It has since been reported two men were arrested over the 'resurrection' saga. The suspects were set to appear in court on Wednesday.