ELLIOT MOYO CASE : ZIMBA SHARES IDENTITY WITH TWO OTHER PEOPLE





One of the two people accused of fraud in relation to the fake resurrection at Alleluia Ministries International shares his identity with two other people.





This was revealed in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court where Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Grace Sibanda, 40, stand accused of three charges of fraud.





Dlamini appeared confused as he was brought into the dock, while Sibanda kept a stern look on her face.





The state requested that the matter be postponed to verify Dlamini’s identity after it came to light that he shared an identity with two other people, despite having a Zimbabwean passport as well.





Prosecutor Mzamo Mathe told the court that the department of home affairs has requested to meet with Dlamini and the two other people who share the same identity with him.





“Home affairs requested that all the three people who use the same ID meet with them in order to verify how this came to pass. They will be requested to bring documents so that it can determine how this happened,” Mathe told the court.





Mathe further asked the court to postpone the matter so that they could retrieve the accused’s cellphone records for further investigation.





The state previously alleged that Dlamini was found in possession of a South African and a Zimbabwean passport with contrasting details.





The matter was postponed until May 16 for further investigation.



