ED : CYCLONE A BLESSING IN DISGUISE

“We ought to be able to distinguish between Mnangagwa’s institutional role as President and also his status as a political actor. Mnangagwa’s utterances at a rally where he is posturing about his efforts and ability to fundraise cannot be rebuked neither should they get attention or noise that they are receiving. Put simply, Mnangagwa was addressing villagers and tried to the best of his capabilities to be a President with a simplistic view of economy and economics. That surely doesn’t warrant criticism. Sadly, ED isn’t the best orator whose speeches do not move crowds.” Newsday