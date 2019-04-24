ED APPOINTS TWO PERM SECS





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Agnes Mahomva as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Mr Simon Masanga as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.





The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.





Dr Mahomva is a specialist public health physician who holds undergraduate and post graduate degrees in science, public health and medicine from the United States of America and Zimbabwe.





She has over 22 years experience in medical practice as well as managing and supporting public health programmes at local, regional and international levels.





Mr Masanga is a senior public administrator who holds undergraduate and post graduate degrees in politics, public administration and public sector management.





He has over 27 years of experience in public, labour, social welfare administration and management at provincial and national levels in Zimbabwe.



