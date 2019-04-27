DAD RAPES DAUGHTER





A 53-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani man has been arraigned before a Bindura magistrate for raping his daughter while wielding an axe.





The man, from Mafendu Village under Chief Kasekete, who cannot be named to protect the victim, appeared before magistrate Maria Musika, who remanded him in custody to May 7.





The State alleges that in September last year, the suspect stormed into his daughter’s bedroom while wielding an axe and raped her.





He threatened to kill the daughter if she revealed the abuse. The following morning, the victim told her mother about the alleged rape.





The mother quizzed her husband about the sexual abuse, but was also threatened with death if she revealed the alleged crime.





On March 20, the complainant told her brother through a text message about the alleged rape and he advised her to file a report at Goromonzi Police Station, leading to the accused’s arrest.



