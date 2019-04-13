CRASH NEARLY RUINS WEDDING





A BRIDE to be from Nketa 9 suburb in Bulawayo lost most of her wedding preparation groceries and other items in an accident which occurred along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road yesterday.





The accident happened in Irisvale near Mbalabala in Matabeleland South at around 5AM and involved a car that she decided not to board at the 11th hour.





Ms Sibusiso Ncube, who is set to tie the knot on Independence Day next week, lost her goods that were in a trailer that was being pulled by a Toyota Hilux double cab driven by an umalayitsha. The vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into trees before coming to a halt.





Four passengers were injured and were rushed to Esigodini General Hospital for treatment. The bride escaped unhurt as she was travelling in a different vehicle in the same convoy.





She said she should have been on the vehicle that was written off but a gut feeling told her to ride in a different car.





“It only must have been God. I do not know how it happened really, but I just thought to myself that I must not be in the Hilux but I should rather travel in a Toyota Quantum which was following behind,” said Ms Ncube, who is the winner of the 2019 Wedding Expo.





Winning the Expo will see organisers catering for some of the items required on the wedding day such as decorations.





“Most of my stuff has been spoiled but I just thank God that he spared me injuries and gave me the premonition to travel in a different vehicle. I pray that the injured recover safely and soon,” Ms Ncube said.





Sources who spoke to The Chronicle said the driver of the Toyota Hilux was not speeding but lost control of the vehicle as the road was slippery due to the rains.





Most of the luggage had been soaked in rain when The Chronicle arrived at the scene and some Good Samaritans were trying to help to gather what could be salvaged from the wreckage.





A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the owner of the Toyota Hilux was involved in an accident along the same road during the festive season last year. The accident claimed four lives.





“He is a very good driver and his vehicles are always fit. It is so unfortunate that such a tragedy has befallen him after he also lost a vehicle which was declared a write off in December. We now do not know what is causing this but he must pray,” said the source. – @andile_tshuma



