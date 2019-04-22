COPPER THIEVES PLUNGE BYO SUBURBS INTO DARKNESS





SOME parts of two Bulawayo suburbs have been plunged into darkness following theft of $19 000 worth of copper cables with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) saying it cannot guarantee immediate restoration of electricity in affected areas.





Copper cable thieves stole 950 metres of copper cables in Richmond and Queens Park suburbs last week, leaving parts of the two suburbs without electricity.





Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the copper cable theft.

“We received a case of theft of copper cables that occurred in Richmond and Queens Park suburb on Sunday. In Richmond suburb the thieves stole 450 metre copper cables worth RTGS $9 000 while in Queens Park they stole 500 metre cables worth RTGS $10 000,” said Chief Insp Simango.





“Investigations on the matter are in progress, but at the moment we do not have any suspects. We are strongly appealing to members of the public who might have information that could lead to the arrest of suspects to come forward.”





Zesa southern region manager Engineer Lovemore Chinaka said due to the theft of Zesa infrastructure, the power utility company cannot guarantee immediate restoration of electricity.





“The theft has plunged the suburbs into darkness and secondly as Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) we cannot guarantee quick restoration of power because our stocks have been depleted by these thefts. So we are basically taking as much as it will take us to procure new things and put it back on the network,” said Eng Chinaka.





He said theft of electricity infrastructure was also stalling Zesa’s new projects and urged members of the public to report suspects.





“The other impact is that it is going to affect the new residential suburbs that are being developed because our money is tied to the vandalised section. So as a result we are running short of money to do new residential areas,” he said.



