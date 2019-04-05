CLEARED BISHOP SUES FOR $500K





THE Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland, Erick Ruwona, has filed a $500 0000 lawsuit against a church warden who instituted a criminal case against him in September 2018 that resulted in the cleric being arrested and arraigned before the courts on theft charges.





Along with four other senior church members who were implicated in the scam, the bishop was acquitted of all charges after the State failed to prove its case.





Through his lawyers, Maunga and Maanda and Associates, the top cleric is now demanding damages from Joseph Mashingaidze on the basis that he reported the case to the police yet he fully knew that he had not committed the offence in question.





The bishop insists that Mashingaidze’s actions were only meant to harass, embarrass and publicly humiliate him “in a greater scheme of church politics that were playing out in the diocese by portraying him as a corrupt senior cleric who would steal from the church and (therefore) not worthy to hold the very position in the church”.

Mashingaidze, who resides at Number 36 Makoni Road Westlea in Mutare, is employed as an administrator at Chipinge Town Council.





“Sometime in September 2018, the defendant (Mashingaidze) instituted a criminal case against the plaintiff in which he was charged of theft of property as defined in Section 113 (2) (d) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.





“The property involved is an Isuzu KB200 truck owned by the church and stationed at St Agnes Parish in Chikanga. Following the report by the defendant, the plaintiff was arrested by members of the Anti-Corruption Commission working jointly with officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The plaintiff was subsequently brought before the courts to answer charges of theft of trust property at the instance of the defendant and was acquitted at the close of the State’s case. At the time he instituted proceedings, the defendant knew very well that the plaintiff had not committed the offence in question but only meant to harass, embarrass and publicly humiliate the plaintiff. . .





“When trial commenced and the witnesses had been subjected to cross examination by defence counsel, it became apparent to him that the defendant was mistaken in his complaint. However, he persisted with the case even when it became clearer to him that the plaintiff was wrongly charged. He was made to unnecessarily incur direct expenses in engaging a lawyer to defend a case which was never and parted with $2000 in legal fees.





“The defendant hereby demands that the defendant pays him damages for malicious arrest and prosecution in the sum of $500 000 broken down as $200 000 for malicious arrest and prosecution, $150 000 for the injury to his dignity, $148 000 for defamation and $2 000 as legal fees,” reads the summons.





A Mutare-based businessman, Samuel Magada, who was jointed charged with the bishop and was also acquitted of the charges has also filed for damages against Mashingaidze.





He is demanding $300 000. Magada said the prosecution instigated by Mashingaidze was malicious because he had no reasonable grounds or probable cause whatsoever to believe that the plaintiff had committed such an offence.



