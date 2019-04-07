CHIWENGA IN RWANDA

Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in Rwanda where he is attending the commemorations that mark the 25 anniversary of the Rwanda genocide.



Vice President Chiwenga joins several leaders from across the continent that are gracing the Rwanda genocide commemorations.





Upon arrival at the Kigali International Airport, Vice President Chiwenga was welcomed by Rwanda government officials and Zimbabwe’s charge d’affairs in Tanzania Martin Tavenyika.





Zimbabwe and Rwanda have in the second republic enjoyed close cordial relations hence the country’s stance of standing in solidarity with the Rwandese.



