CHIMANIMANI VILLAGERS TO BE RELOCATED





Chimanimani Rural District Council has resolved to relocate hundreds of villagers from Cyclone Idai-ravaged areas.





This was revealed by ward 8 councillor Gift Mtetwa (MDC Alliance) during a tour of areas affected by the cyclone in Chimanimani district by the opposition party’s national taskforce.





The party has set up national and provincial taskforces led by Lynette Karenyi, which is looking into the Cyclone Idai-related matters.





He said all the 23 Zanu PF and the four MDC councillors have agreed to relocate the villagers. “We have identified places such as Nhedziwa, Parksview and Nhuka,” Mtetwa said.

“We have reached a stalemate on the issue of Nhuka because there are illegal settlers there. So we are arguing that we can’t relocate people to where illegal settlers are staying. We have already decided to terminate contracts of all students who were on attachment. This was after one student died during Cyclone Idai. We have about 20 students who are on attachment with us. We have at least four tertiary institutions who have been calling us to find out if their students were safe.”





Chimanimani Rural District Council chairman Reuben Mujee added: “Yes, we have resolved to relocate the families. We have identified places and we are not forcing them to relocate, but I think it’s a good place.”



