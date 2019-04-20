CHIADZWA DIAMOND HEISTS : SECURITY MANAGER QUITS





Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security manager for Chiadzwa Mine, Mr Benjamin Chinyanga has resigned just a day before the commencement of his disciplinary hearing. The resignation follows a spate of security breaches at the mine.





Mr Chinyanga who is understood to have been on suspension since March 20 this year, is said to have tendered his letter on the of 16 April 2019.





Contacted for comment by Great Dyke New24, ZCDC spokesperson Mr Sugar Chagonda could neither deny nor confirm the resignation of Mr Chinyanga saying the company is set to curb all diamond leakages in line with their zero tolerance to corruption.





“The state diamond miner will leave no stone unturned when it comes to curbing all forms of leakages and pilferage of the precious stones in line with our zero tolerance to corruption policy and our quest to become a world class diamond producer,” he said.





The state-owned company in January fired 80 of its employees, many of them suspected of involvement in diamond ore looting at Chiadzwa.



