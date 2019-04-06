CHARAMBA SPEAKS ON CYCLONE IDAI





CHIMANIMANI district needs a multi-faceted rehabilitation programme that also include socio-psycho support to repair the lives and livelihoods of communities affected by Cyclone Idai.





The rehabilitation programme should also take into account the cost involved. This was said by the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Mr George Charamba after visiting the affected areas.





Mr Charamba had accompanied Chief Secretary in the OPC Dr Misheck Sibanda, permanent secretaries and senior Government officials.





“We came here in support of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. As you are aware, he stands at the apex of the administration,” he said.





“The politicians have shown the direction, they have been here, they had an appreciation of the destruction that has happened in this part of Zimbabwe and what now need to follow is rehabilitation programme, which is multi-faceted.





“It has to do with repairing lives and livelihoods, it has to do socio-psycho support, and it has to do with infrastructure rehabilitation considering that quite a number of communities have been cut from a larger society,” he said.





The demand caused by Cyclone Idai, he said, was unbelievable. He said there was need for future planning for new settlements.





Chimanimani assistant district administrator, Mr Taona Nengomasha told the delegation that there was need of more earth-moving equipment to speed up the rehabilitation of roads, which are making it difficult to distribute food to victims.





“Nearly 1 800 families have been affected in Ngangu Township, with 344 houses having been swept away. Our major challenge is still on distribution of foods and other forms of assistance since we cannot afford to reach other areas,” he said. Sunday Mail







